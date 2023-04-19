FLORENCE — The public is invited Thursday to get a taste of a stout challenge a University of North Alabama class has been involved in this year.
Students from UNA's Beer, Wine and Spirits class will present three beers they have brewed up on their own during the UNA Brew Challenge 2023.
Singin' River Brewery and Wildwood Tavern teamed up with UNA's Digital Arts and Jeff Eubanks Culinary Arts Management programs this semester leading up to the challenge, which will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Wildwood Tavern.
Singin' River has worked with three teams comprised of four students each as the teams went through the entire process of creating a beer.
“For my class – Beer, Wine, and Spirits – this is a hands-on experiential learning opportunity,” said Einar Gudmundsson, assistant professor in culinary arts. “They take what we discuss in the classroom and apply that knowledge toward creating a consumable product under the guidance of a professional brewer.”
Gudmundsson said all beers are ales because ales take less time to ferment.
The public can judge the three beers beginning Thursday at Wildwood. After Thursday, the beers will be available at Singin' River until supplies run out.
Gudmundsson said customers can rate the beers on a scorecard.
Singin’ River Brew Master Zach Brenner worked with the students on recipes they developed and researched, while Daniel Leonardos' Digital Media 2 class created digital marketing material involving a logo design and visual identity for the beers that includes merchandise and a prototype for a mobile website, poster and a gift coaster.
“This is a comprehensive project in which our students get to practice visual identity, packaging, and the user experience design in both print and digital settings,” Leonardos said. “What makes this experience unique is the opportunity to interact with real clients and with industry experts, learning about the processes and regulations that go into designing for the beverage industry. My students also get constructive feedback on their beer and event designs in a healthy competition setting.”
Student Jocelyn Martin was part of the team that created an ale called “For The Gales.”
"This has been a lot of fun," Martin said. "We got to learn the entire process of putting grains in, the fermentation program and working to perfect it."
For student Sam Methvin, who is part of the team that created a peach cobbler beer called “Peach Please,” the experience has reminded him of working on his family's wine vineyard in Loretto, Tennessee.
"We always went through the whole process of making wine," Methvin said.
He said they came up with the name first and developed the flavor around it. Although he is familiar with wine making, Methvin said this has been an educational experience.
"It's always been eye-opening to see what you can do in a professional setting," Methvin said. "It’s really been a great experience getting to work with everybody and see all the creative ideas everybody has come up with."
