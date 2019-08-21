A robust year for state revenues — predominantly sales and income taxes —has boosted the value of the Education Trust Fund to $7 billion, freeing up $199 million from its rolling reserve to be handed out to school districts, which is nearly five times the amount appropriated to schools last year.
School districts in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties, including the University of North Alabama, are receiving more than $9 million collectively.
The money from the Alabama Advancement and Technology fund may be used to purchase education technology equipment, complete needed repairs and maintenance, and upgrade bus fleets. School security enhancements may also be purchased.
Officials at UNA said its appropriation is coming at a good time.
Vice president of Business and Financial Affairs Evan Thornton said the university's appropriation varies from year to year, but this year represents the biggest increase ever.
The $2.1 million appropriation is up from $460,000 last year, Thornton said.
"We're appreciative of this money and will put it to good use," Thornton said. "This university spends about $5 million per year on technology, so this is going to help tremendously."
Thornton said the money will go towards the expansion of UNA's online learning and the platforms that support it, such as software and other program-related resources.
"If this money frees up other university resources, then we can use the remaining money for other projects around campus within the parameters allowed," he said.
State Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, said he was able to use his seat on the House Ways and Means Education Committee to address funding needs at UNA, which he referred to as "one our state's premiere institutions of higher education."
University officials have long decried the state's funding of UNA was inadequate, forcing a variety of needs to go unaddressed.
The university receives $10 million less in state funding than the next lowest funded university, Thornton said.
This year's $32 million in state appropriations represents a $2.8 million increase.
Kiel said the appropriations were based on factors such as student population, and for the K-12 system, average daily attendance from the 2018-19 school year.
"It's strictly delegated for these certain areas of use and is basically for one-time costs," Kiel said. "It's not money that's guaranteed for future years, and this is certainly more money than anyone had anticipated. We'd love to see (revenues) continue coming in at this level."
Colbert County schools will use the money to meet a gamut of needs, such as replacing elementary schools teachers' computers, upgrading science labs in all three high schools, and purchasing five new camera security systems for elementary schools.
The Florence district is using its appropriation to replace a roof at Weeden Elementary.
Lauderdale County, which received the largest appropriation of the area's K-12 systems, will apply the funds toward deferred maintenance projects and the purchase of several new special education buses.
Muscle Shoals also will use the money for deferred maintenance needs.
Sheffield schools will add two STEM labs at its elementary schools and increase technology in grades one through six with new iPads. The school district's goal is to have a one-to-one initiative in place with computers technology in grades K-6 by 2021.
Tuscumbia's appropriation will be used for funding the district's school resource officers and for purchasing equipment. The money will also purchase eight Chromebook carts, which will be dispersed two to each school.
The funds will also be used to address other technology needs in the district, according to Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson.
