FLORENCE — Classes will continue at the University of North Alabama next week, but when students return from spring break they will have classes remotely from March 29 through April 4, according to a university statement.
However, university operations will continue as normal for faculty and staff, the release states.
"University officials will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate next steps," it states.
In addition, international travel and non-essential domestic travel for the campus community is suspended throughout the spring semester, the release states.
The university's actions are in response to protocols suggested by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release states.
Certain exceptions to the remote instructions will be considered, according to the university, which lists clinical instruction, simulation experiences and student internships among possibilities.
All other students are encouraged to stay off campus.
