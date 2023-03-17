Congressman and UNA alum Robert Aderholt flips the switch to “light” the Harrison Fountain during the 2023 “Light the Fountain” event on Thursday at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — A beautiful water display, lively evening of dancing and inspiring fireworks entertained a large crowd that gathered around the annual Light the Fountain event at the University of North Alabama event.
The ceremony celebrates the annual lighting of Harrison Fountain, which springs into life in March.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, a UNA graduate whose district includes the university, ceremoniously flipped the switch to light the fountain.
The event included free T-shirts, food, a photo booth and music, said K.C. White, vice president of student affairs.
“The campus community and the broader Shoals community look forward to this annual event as the return of spring and warmer weather on campus,” White said. “The community gets to celebrate in this special event with us, and students enjoy a bit of a party on the plaza after the lighting has taken place. UNA is a beautiful place, and Light the Fountain celebrates this special time of year.”
