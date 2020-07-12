FLORENCE — With residence hall check-in for the fall semester a month away, University of North Alabama officials are asking students, faculty and staff to familiarize themselves with its comprehensive Return-to-Campus Plan.
The plan was created by a 28-member task force comprised of a mixture of university officials from areas including academic departments, University Police, Students Affairs, Academic Affairs, University Health Services and Health and Well-Being, among others.
Kimberly Greenway, vice president for Student Affairs and chairwoman of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, said they used guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health and other best health practices in assembling the plan.
“The 28-member group from across campus worked diligently to ensure the best pathway forward for UNA to resume academic, residential, student support services and other campus programs in a face-to-face format," Greenway said.
UNA President Ken Kitts appointed the group in March.
“With this plan, we have a means to move forward that preserves our academic quality and integrity while maintaining the health and safety protocols that have become vital in our ongoing response to the pandemic,” Kitts said.
The plan goes into specifics on everything from living on campus to seating arrangements in classrooms. Here is a bullet-point summary:
• Physical distancing: Everyone must maintain a 6-foot physical distance when possible. If that cannot be maintained, you must wear a cloth mask that covers the nose and mouth.
• Cloth masks: These are required in public areas or shared spaces such as halls and classrooms within buildings when physical distancing is not possible. They also are required outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
• Health checks: Before returning to campus, you must start the COVID-19 Self-Screening Assessment two weeks ahead of time. In addition, employees and students must take a self-screening assessment, including taking their own temperature in the morning before coming to campus or going to their first class.
• Positive COVID tests: If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the student should contact Health Services at 256-765-4328. The student will have to remain home and must have clearance from Health Services before returning. UNA has protocols in place to isolate any student who cannot return home.
• Reconfiguring areas on campus: Seating inside, outdoors and in vehicles transporting students will be limited to allow for 6-foot distancing.
• Dining areas: The staff at Mane Market will serve food, rather than have people self-serve. Shields such as sneeze guards will be put in place where needed and seating will be limited. Sanitizing and disinfecting high-touch areas will occur throughout operating hours. To-go orders will continue and dining services will work with housing staff to deliver meals for anyone under self-isolation.
• Doors: If a room has two doors, one will be designated an entrance and the other an exit.
• Elevators and stairs: Try to limit use of elevators unless necessary, with one person using one at a time. A mask must be worn in the elevator.
• Meetings and other gatherings: It is recommended to cancel or use a hybrid approach to gatherings that cannot meet physical distancing guidelines. Meetings should be virtual if possible. If an event must take place . . . Occupancy space should be considered at 50% or less to ensure 6-foot distancing. If physical distancing is not possible, a cloth mask is required.
• Classrooms with more than 40 students: There are 84 in-person courses that will have this capacity in the fall. Deans, department chairs and faculty will work together to determine the feasibility of transitioning to remote instruction (or other alternatives) if physical distancing is not possible.
• Classes with fewer than 40 students: These may take place in classrooms, even if physical distancing is not feasible. However, deans, department chairs and faculty will work to adjust the classes to maximize physical distancing, such as moving to a larger space, even if it is not a traditional classroom, or reducing student numbers by dividing classes into groups and utilizing Zoom, or live-streaming access to face-to-face delivery, and recording course sessions and allowing participation via Canvas.
• In classrooms: Physical distancing possibilities including leaving empty desks between students, moving desks farther apart or reducing the amount of students seated at a single table. It is recommended that there is no eating in classrooms.
• Housing: Residence halls will open at full capacity and have two residents per room. Contingency plans may reduce that to one person per room. Residents will complete a roommate agreement that includes concerns and conditions related to COVID-19, and are considered members of the same household. Visitation will be limited in university housing to residential students only.
Housing and Residence Life will stagger the move-in process to reduce congestion.
In-person instruction deadline
Nov. 24 is the last day to have in-person instruction. That is the day before Thanksgiving break. When students return, everything is shifted to online/remote delivery.
