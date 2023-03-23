FLORENCE — Gov. Kay Ivey is recommending a more than $3.8 million funding increase and over $15 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the University of North Alabama, but that still lags below funding for UNA's peer in-state colleges.
Ivey this week announced her proposed fiscal 2023-24 Education Trust Fund budget recommendation, which includes $48,855,509 for UNA. That is an 8.65% increase over the current fiscal year's amount of some $45 million.
The university had requested $55,804,000.
Ivey also is dedicating some APRA funds for various universities, including $15,170,803 for UNA. However, the recommendation states that must go toward "deferred maintenance, renovation of existing facilities or expenses associated with ongoing capital projects."
That means it cannot go toward operations.
Evan Thornton, vice president of Business and Financial Affairs and chief financial officer, said the ARPA funds will go toward inflationary increases of capital projects that are currently underway, and for deferred maintenance projects as approved by President Ken Kitts and the board of trustees.
UNA officials expressed a mixed bag of disappointment in the proposed funding amount and optimism over the recent trend of funding increases. University officials hope the Legislature increases Ivey's funding recommendation.
This comes as UNA is operating with a slightly more than $7.3 million deficit this fiscal year.
“I am disappointed about the appropriation amount; however, we are still making progress to hopefully get to equitable funding," Thornton said. “The FY23 budget was passed with a deficit of more than $7 million, and the board of trustees is expecting a balanced budget for FY24; therefore, there is still much work to be done to solve this matter.
"We will continue to work very hard with our local legislative delegation to increase our appropriation before it is signed in to law. The university is doing everything possible to provide a quality education at an affordable price, and we will continue to address the workforce priorities of the state,” Thornton said.
UNA recorded a record enrollment of more than 10,000 students in the fall, at a time when many colleges and universities are facing decreases in numbers.
"I'm disappointed with the recommendation, but I am encouraged that our legislators will see the merit to allocating more money to the fastest-growing university in the state," said Marty Abroms, chairman of the UNA Board of Trustees Finance, Facilities and Personnel Committee. "It's my view that the budget recommendation does not reflect that growth."
While UNA has been closing the gap between itself and other public Alabama universities, this year's $45 million appropriation remains last in the state by some $4.5 million, UNA officials said.
"I'm very hopeful that our Legislature can help us achieve a more equitable funding for fiscal '24," Abroms said. "I really hoped that this would be a year we could definitely plug a gap between what our other universities and we get."
He said Ivey and the Legislature recognize the funding inequality and have helped ease the gap, but it is not enough. Abroms added that enrollment should play the key role in funding.
"Our general appropriation for operations is still unfortunately 100% political and it just doesn't take into account our growth," he said. "I know the governor and legislative folks throughout the state know we've had some inequities in past years. There's been a little bit of narrowing the gap in the last couple of years and that's been helpful and we're appreciative. We hoped this would be the year that resolved that inequity."
