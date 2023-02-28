FLORENCE — Brent Dearmon is well versed in the University of North Alabama's football tradition.
The new UNA head football coach knows about the three straight Division II national titles from 1993to 1995, multiple postseason appearances and a reputation for strong defenses that netted the nickname "Purple Swarm."
Dearmon, who spent last season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic, is taking over a program that is 15-32 in the five years since transitioning from Division II, including a 1-10 mark this past season. H
e told the Florence Rotary Club on Monday that those sagging numbers are not UNA football.
"We wanted to restore this program back where it used to be," Dearmon said.
He showed a video presentation with the theme "Restore the Roar" that discussed his plans for the program, including bringing back the "Purple Swarm" moniker, complete with rewarding players with stars on helmets.
Dearmon already has reached deep into the transfer portal to find defensive players.
As for offense, Dearmon has a great deal of experience. The Saraland native and Vigor High School graduate was a four-year starting quarterback at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
He has been an offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic, and was an offensive analyst at Auburn in 2013-14.
Dearmon has built a reputation for coaching up-tempo offenses.
"I operate in the fast lane with everything I have," he said. "We practice fast. We play fast."
They also train at a fast pace, Dearmon said, while showing film of workout sessions that display that pace, complete with 15 staff members at each session.
Dearmon, who also was head coach at Bethel in 2018, led his alma mater to a 10-1 season. His coaching philosophy is based on a foundation built on five words — toughness, tempo, finish, explosive and swagger.
He showed a well-known cartoon image of a frog trying to strangle a bird that it has in its mouth. He said the majority of people see it as an image of a bird eating a frog, but he sees it as a frog that never stops fighting.
"E plus R equals O," Dearmon said. "Events plus reaction equals outcome."
He said adversity is a part of football and he wants to focus players on "knowing that adversity is going to come, but training ourselves to prepare for that."
Dearmon said it is not enough to barely reach the end zone in a drive.
"I want to be known as the program that finishes through the back of the end zone," he said.
In discussing swagger, Dearmon said that does not just happen on the field during a game. Instead, it is developed through practicing enough to know you are good.
"Swagger is a new-age term for confidence," he said. "When I've put enough work in to take the field, I have my chest out and my head up and I play with confidence."
It also is about being a man on and off the field, Dearmon said.
"Make things around you better," he said, showing photos of examples of UNA players doing that. They included regularly going to local elementary schools and giving high fives to students, and a photo of 15 players who attended a "Night to Shine" prom that the Tim Tebow Foundation established for people with special needs.
One of the keys to success in all five pillars Dearmon mentioned is to "keep chopping."
By that, he means it takes numerous chops to down a large tree, and it cannot be accomplished without sustaining that process.
Dearmon has instituted a tradition of having a player take a single ax swing to a large stump at the end of a day's sessions. One swing will not break the stump in two, but as a player gives it a chop each day, one day it will happen.
"It's like chopping that big stump," he said. "I can't break a stump in one day. It takes a process."
