FLORENCE — A spooky tour of the University of North Alabama is Thursday, with funds benefiting the school's live lion mascots, Leo III and Una.
The 90-minute tour starts at 7:30 p.m. at Harrison Plaza Fountain.
Cost is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 6-12.
Debra Glass, a UNA alumnus who leads the Haunted History of the Shoals Ghost Walk, will lead the tour.
Dates for the Shoals ghost walk are this Saturday, as well as Oct. 25-26 and 28-31.
The Shoals walks begin at the W.C. Handy statue at Wilson Park. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and older, $10 for 6-12 and free for 5 and younger.
