FLORENCE — University of North Alabama spring and summer graduates will receive this weekend as much pomp as possible under the circumstances.
UNA has arranged for six commencement exercises at Norton Auditorium with two this evening and four Saturday.
The ceremonies combine the spring and summer graduations after the spring commencement was postponed due to COVID-19.
The ceremonies will be different from previous ones, due to the pandemic. Only four people per graduate are allowed to attend, although the ceremonies will be streamed at youtube.com/user/UNAroarlions and on UNA's social media sites.
Everyone will be required to wear masks, and guests must provide their own masks. Guests will be given wristbands and escorted to their seats as a group.
Temperatures will be checked and a health screening questionnaire will be assessed.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has demanded the university remain flexible with all its plans, including commencement,” said Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “I am pleased that the university can implement a commencement strategy that safeguards the health of all participants; allows for family and friends to attend; and, most importantly, celebrates our fine graduates from spring and summer.”
Michelle Eubanks, director of Communications and Marketing, said the streaming will be high quality.
"The group from University Communications and Marketing has done so much to make sure family members who cannot see their graduates walk in person enjoy it just as much as if they were actually there to watch in person," Eubanks said.
"I cannot say enough about all of the work going on behind the scenes to make sure the people who cannot be there are able to watch it."
The schedule includes the following:
• 5 p.m. today — undergraduate students from the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, and the College of Education and Human Sciences.
• 7:30 p.m. today — graduate students from the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, and the College of Education and Human Sciences.
• 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday — undergraduate students from the College of Arts and Sciences.
• 2 p.m. Saturday — undergraduate students from the College of Business.
• 4:30 p.m. Saturday — graduate students from the College of Arts and Sciences, and the College of Business.
