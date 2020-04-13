FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has set its Homecoming weekend for Oct. 29-31 with the theme of "Spirit of the Pride."
According to a university release, the weekend culminates with a football game against Gardner-Webb University at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Braly Stadium.
"The theme was voted on by the UNA Homecoming committee and suits the season, as homecoming takes place at Halloween, as well as the spirit and pride we all feel in this great University," Alumni Relations Director Justin "Bishop" Alexander said. "So many events are planned, and it will be a good time for all those who love UNA to be on campus for this celebration."
Campus organizations will display UNA pride through the Homecoming Spirit Challenge, which includes a window painting competition at the Guillot University Center, a pep rally at the UNA turf and practice field, and a downtown parade.
In addition, the 2020 Homecoming Alumni Awards nominations are open.
Alumni can be nominated for several awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, Alumni of the Year Award, Community Service Award, Educator of the Year Award, Faculty/Staff Alumni Service Award, Military Service Award, Public Service Award, and the Young Alumni Award.
Nominations are also open for the Friend of the University Award.
Award submissions may be made at www.una.edu/alumni. Nominations will close at 11:59 p.m. May 31.
