190911 911 Run 1
Buy Now

Members of the UNA baseball team and ROTC unit run the bleachers at Braly Stadium in remembrance of 9/11 in 2019. This year's run is scheduled for 6 a.m. Saturday. [FILE/MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama will do its part to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 before and during its game against Chattanooga this Saturday in Braly Stadium.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.