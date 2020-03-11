FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's Honors College and Culinary Arts Program are being named for university alumni.
University trustees last week approved the naming of the Delores and Weldon Cole Honors College and the Jeff Eubanks Culinary Arts Program, officials said.
Both were made possible through gifts to the university, according to a press release.
Weldon Cole said he and Delores Cole were passionate about the Honors College when they were business students.
"We are enormously proud and grateful for the business school, which prepared us to compete with anyone, anywhere," he said. "We have observed, however, that the Honors College attracts the best and brightest students, many of whom will enroll in the business school. Moreover, the Honors College has the potential to enhance the university's brand like no other initiative. Therefore, we know of no better way to support our beloved university."
The culinary program at UNA's East Campus will be named in honor of Eubanks, a 1996 graduate who died in early February.
The renaming was spearheaded by the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, where Eubanks was executive chef, and his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta.
"Jeff has a passion for his family, UNA, brotherhood and cooking," said Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin, who is a member of the fraternity. "I'm proud that his fellow brothers at UNA's Phi Gamma Delta chapter and others came together to honor his memory and passions in a way that benefits future generations of students.
"Their generosity adds to his legacy, and demonstrates the admiration and love we all have for Jeff, his family and UNA."
Marriott General Manager Larry Bowser said this helps preserve Eubanks' legacy for future culinary students.
"His passion for cooking was only exceeded by his passion for teaching others about the culinary arts," Bowser said. "He always worked hard to help his staff learn and grow personally and professionally.
"Jeff's leadership philosophy was built on a foundation of patience, love and kindness, which enabled his team to build confidence and brought out their best qualities and talents," Bowser said. "Jeff poured his heart and soul into the dishes he prepared, as well as the chefs he trained."
Events for the naming of the entities will be scheduled later this semester.
Kevin Haslam, vice president of Advancement at UNA, said the Coles and Eubanks are ideal choices.
"The Coles have been great friends and supporters of the university and the Honors College for years," Haslam said. "Jeff Eubanks was a kind, caring man, well known for his exceptional work as a chef, who selflessly served others and worked tirelessly to inspire the next generation of chefs."
