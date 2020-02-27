FLORENCE -- The University of North Alabama and Impact America have announced that free tax preparation services for working families in the Shoals area are now available at Weeden Elementary School.
The "SaveFirst" initiative will provide free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $56,000/year.
In partnership with ASK Telemarketing, interested individuals should go to ImpactAmerica.com, or call 1-888-99-TAX-AL to schedule a free tax appointment.
Dr. Gregory Carnes, professor of Accounting and Business Law at UNA, is leading the effort. Over 30 of his students are trained and certified to prepare taxes under the supervision of Impact Alabama personnel.
The tax preparation service is aimed at assisting families eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The EITC is the federal government's largest and most successful anti-poverty program for low-income, working families.
However, each year, Shoals area families lose hundreds of thousands of dollars to commercial tax preparers simply to access this benefit.
Impact America's "SaveFirst" initiative is in its 14th year of operation. In 2019, over 600 trained students from 21 campuses prepared tax returns for more than 10,000 families at 23 free tax sites. The campus collaborations helped the working families secure more than $21 million in tax refunds, saving them over $5 million in commercial tax preparation fees.
Shoals-area residents interested in scheduling a free tax preparation appointment should call 1-844-44-TAX-AL.
Daytime, evening, and Saturday hours for tax preparation are available at Weeden Elementary School, 400 Baldwin St. — use back entrance.
For information about free tax services, go to impactamerica.com/freetaxprep.
