FLORENCE — In a letter Monday from the University of North Alabama to its students and employees, the university stressed the importance of equality and respect.
The letter from President Ken Kitts and Ron Patterson, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, comes at a time when there are protests across the nation following last week's death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The officer who knelt on Floyd's neck until he died has been arrested.
"Like other campus communities, we have been shocked and saddened by the events of the past week," the letter states. "Our nation is divided, and the current scene is marked by hurt, anger, fear and frustration. We understand those emotions, and we acknowledge them.
"As citizens, we must look beyond the difficulties of today and find ways to work alongside each other in the never-ending quest to come together as a community and to respect all individuals.
"At the University of North Alabama, we acknowledge this as an opportunity to strengthen our culture of tolerance, empathy, inclusivity and respect for others."
The letter discusses measures the university has taken in recent years, including adopting "the most ambitious diversity plan" in UNA's history, and the creation of a division on campus that focuses "specifically on diversity, equity and inclusion."
"Why? It matters," the letter reads. "In these troubled times, UNA can and will continue to set an example for others to follow. We will do that by maintaining an unwavering commitment to the principles of equality and justice. We will do that by ensuring that all members of the UNA family feel safe, and valued, and heard. We will do that by looking for common ground and insisting on respect for different points of view."
Kitts and Patterson also invite employees and students to join them in grieving for Floyd "and all other victims of the tragedies that are plaguing our nation."
"Let us unite, take care of each other as fellow members of the UNA family, and work together to bring about the healing necessary for peace and positive change," the letter concludes.
