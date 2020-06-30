FLORENCE — Una, the University of North Alabama's female mascot, died this morning, according to a university release.
The 17-year-old lion and her brother, Leo III, have been on-campus mascots at the George H. Carroll Habitat since 2003, officials said.
“All of us at UNA are saddened by Una’s passing,” said UNA President Ken Kitts. “She and her brother, Leo, are part of the UNA family, and we mourn her death."
Dr. Brandon Fisher, one of the two local veterinarians who provide care for Una and Leo, said Una died peacefully with Leo and caregivers at her side.
“It has been a remarkable part of my career to be able to care for Una since she was a cub, to watch her grow and to see her very distinctive personality develop," Fisher said.
A memorial will be planned for Una later this year.
