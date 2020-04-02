FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's spring commencement has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but spring graduates can join the summer ceremony.
UNA officials on Wednesday made the announcement about the commencement ceremonies, which had been scheduled for May 9-10, explaining they are doing so due to social distancing recommendations connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These are unprecedented times we're in, and it calls for unprecedented measures to accommodate our students and celebrate their success as graduates of the University of North Alabama," UNA President Ken Kitts said. "This decision was taken with significant deliberation and consultation with leaders across campus, including representatives from the Student Government Association."
The combined spring and summer commencement is divided into three ceremonies, all of which are at Flowers Hall. They include:
• 6 p.m. July 31 for graduates from the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and the College of Education and Human Sciences.
• 10 a.m. Aug. 1 for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences.
• 2 p.m. Aug. 1 for graduates from the College of Business.
Ron Patterson, UNA's chief enrollment officer, said students have expressed support for having the spring and summer commencements together.
"By combining both ceremonies, we allow our students to create lasting memories, especially for their families and friends," Patterson said. "Graduates and families are able to participate and commemorate this wonderful journey with a graduation ceremony."
The ceremonies include presentations of the Keller Key and Turris Fidelis awards, officials said.
