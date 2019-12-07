Season ticket prices for the University of North Alabama won't be going up next year, but those who buy tickets on a per game basis could end up paying more.
Athletics Director Mark Linder announced in the quarterly board of trustees meeting on Friday that the university will forge ahead with its plans to implement a dynamic pricing policy.
Under the policy, and at the discretion of the Athletic Department and Linder, ticket prices may fluctuate based on underlying supply and demand.
Games that are deemed to be in high demand will have an increased ticket price, he said.
