FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama is offering a summer treat for students who have received a credit on their student accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university announced it will match scholarship amounts for summer courses for students who receive a credit on the accounts.
As an example, the university stated a student who received a $250 credit from the spring semester would have that matched so that a $500 scholarship is applied for the summer semester.
"This is a great opportunity for students who are enrolled for the summer to have their scholarships matched," said Ross Alexander, vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost. "For students who have not yet enrolled for the summer, this is an opportunity to do so in order to remain on track academically to finish their undergraduate degree in four years."
In addition, new students who enroll in a UNA online-only degree program and micro-credentials in the fall semester can take their first course for free.
"These include in-demand programs, like the Bachelor of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in nursing, and Master of Criminal Justice, among others, Alexander said.
In addition, it includes new degree programs, like the Master of Social Work and Master of Science in applied manufacturing engineering, both of which launch in the fall, he said.
"These workforce-focused online degrees offer learners and professionals the chance to either obtain their first degree or earn a graduate degree, empowering them to advance in their chosen careers. Our online programs are flexible, affordable, convenient and designed for working professionals with busy lives."
Details about the summer scholarship match and the free first course for new students are available at una.edu.
