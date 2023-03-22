FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama appears to be in good position for its 10-year reaccreditation in December.
University officials said they had a successful on-campus visit last week from representatives with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which is the agency that determines reaccreditation.
"We are beyond pleased with the outcome of our on-site visit from the SACSCOC Team," said Ross Alexander, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. "They had no recommendations, meaning that they had no findings upon which we have to provide any information. That's the best possible outcome we could have hoped. It is much more common than not to have recommendations."
In fact, that is one reason why the on-site visits tend to be months ahead of the December SACSCOC board meeting.
"It typically gives institutions time to rectify any recommendations they might have," Alexander said.
He said the reaffirmation of accreditation occurs every 10 years, although this actually will be 11 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preparation for the reaccreditation takes a great deal of time, Alexander said.
"The run-up to this is about a two-year process," he said. "The entire campus community really pulled together before and during it. Things are going well at UNA, and this finding from SACS with no recommendations is indicative of a positive culture."
Alexander said accreditation is essential for any university.
"Without accreditation you don't have a university," he said. "Without accreditation an institution cannot offer federal financial aid. Without accreditation your degrees have very little value. Graduates would not be taken seriously in the marketplace. Employers would not want to employee them."
The process involves a lengthy self-study, followed by feedback from SACS. After that, there is an off-site committee evaluation.
"That committee does an independent evaluation of the university and self-study and offers its recommendations," Alexander said. "We had about six or seven recommendations from the off-site committee, which in the last three to four months we rectified to the satisfaction of the on-site committee."
Examples of off-site recommendations included the need for more information on certain faculty credentials, and information on assessments of student outcomes for certain programs or disciplines, he said.
Alexander said one aspect of the university that particularly seemed to impress the on-site group is the university's Quality Enhancement Plan.
That is an effort to enhance the preparation for undergraduate students to head into the professional world or graduate school. It involves work-based learning, mentoring, service learning and immersive learning.
