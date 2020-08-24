FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Planetarium and Observatory tonight is holding its first public night since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
spotlight
UNA planetarium hosts public event tonight
- By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Central High senior dies in car wreck
- Burglary suspect facing 6 burglary charges in Muscle Shoals
- Sheffield man charged with assault in beating of neighbor
- Indigo Girls to perform Sunday for Project Say Something
- Avery Ellis Heupel
- Homicide probe continues in 3-year-old's death
- Golding determined that Alabama's defense will shine
- Drug bust in Sheffield nets marijuana, edibles, other items
- Tonya Marie Junior
- George L. Rowell
Images
Videos
Commented
- Yes, change is going to come (22)
- When has US not been great? (18)
- Erring against the side of caution (13)
- The Shoals isn't a place of equality (12)
- Courthouse monument should be removed (10)
- Who's afraid of big, bad wolf Soros? (10)
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- A perspective on dangers of COVID-19 (6)
- You Said It (5)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.