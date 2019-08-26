FLORENCE — The final August public night at the University of North Alabama Planetarium is 8-9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the university.
The event includes a discussion of elements in the night sky and observation through a telescope, provided the weather accommodates. A video presentation is provided in the event weather conditions are not appropriate.
The cost is $3 for the event at the North Pine Street planetarium. UNA students are admitted free.
