FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Summer Theatre presents the classic horror musical "Little Shop of Horrors" this coming weekend.
The event is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at North Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and UNA students, faculty, staff and alumni. They can be ordered online at una.edu/schoolofthearts.
As UNA's School of Arts describes, it, the play is about Seymour Krelborn, "a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names 'Audrey II' after his crush at the shop. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for human blood."
