FLORENCE — A University of North Alabama nursing professor has developed technology that students will put to use in the university's new hospital simulation lab.
Associate professor Will Brewer's idea will be introduced in July at the annual American Association of Colleges of Nursing's Apple Digital Innovation Bootcamp in Austin, Texas.
The new Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, which is expected to open this fall, will have state-of-the-art simulation technology.
That technology includes the use of iPads to enhance communications between students and the health care team by providing the most current information about the patient.
"The idea is to have our students prepared for SBAR reporting (Simulation-Background-Assessment-Recommendation, which is a hospital reporting standard) and early intervention if a patient starts to deteriorate by relaying pertinent information to the health care provider," Brewer said of his proposal.
"We have the technology in place and we're using it to show students how it can help save lives."
Brewer is developing the app that students can download for free to their electronic devices for use in the simulation lab.
