FLORENCE — Two University of North Alabama staff members and a student have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
They said one staff member is in the Athletics Department and the other is in Environmental Services. Neither is a faculty member.
In a university release, officials said the three have remained quarantined since being diagnosed, and precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease throughout campus.
"We have had measures in place for some time in the event that this would occur on campus," said Kimberly Greenway, vice president for Student Affairs and chairwoman of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.
"We have done contact tracing with others these individuals might have encountered during their limited time on campus, and our Student Health Services is monitoring them closely and following up with them to ensure their recovery."
Michelle Eubanks, director over Communications and Marketing for UNA, said the cases were discovered through a self-assessment process that is required of everyone on campus.
She said the three patients followed protocols put in place the the University Health System.
That includes a daily 11-step self-evaluation, officials said. Things they check for include fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, chills, loss of smell or test or nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
They also need to be aware if they have been around anyone who has tested positive, or is awaiting results for COVID-19, or if you are awaiting results or tested positive.
UNA shifted to an online/distance learning environment on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to open for fall semester with social distancing measures.
There remains limited access to campus buildings.
