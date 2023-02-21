Anyone who gives at least $10 during the 1830 giving initiative will receive a commemorative challenge coin from UNA. This year's coin in recognition of this being the first full year of Division 1 participation in athletics. [COURTESY]
FLORENCE — The official name of the upcoming March endeavor is the "1830 Giving Initiative," but organizers also have a nickname for it.
"We refer to it as our big, hairy, audacious goal," said Kevin Haslam, vice president for University Advancement.
The "1830 Giving Initiative" is a drive for 1,830 people to donate at least $10 to UNA. The drive starts on March 1.
The number 1,830 has a special meaning for UNA, because 1830 was the year the university was chartered, making it the oldest public university in Alabama.
This is the second year of the endeavor. Last year's produced 1,027 different donors, Haslam said. He hopes to reach the 1,830 mark this year.
"We believe that people and relationships are what matter most," he said. "We don't talk about how much money is raised because we're not concerned about that with this drive. The whole heart of it is people and relationships. We want to connect with them."
He said donations go as low as $10 in this drive because UNA wants as many people as possible to contribute. That helps bring a connection between the university and the public, and those who give even $10 tend to feel more like a part of UNA.
Anyone can contribute to this drive. It is not limited to alumni, Haslam said.
Everyone who contributes has the option of designating where the funds go. It could be a specific department or other aspects of the university.
"Every gift truly matters," Haslam said. "We believe that. A $10 gift, it's an honor and privilege for us to receive it and we will steward that well."
In addition, anyone who gives at least $10 will receive a commemorative challenge coin from UNA. This year's is in recognition of this being the first full year of Division 1 participation in athletics, Haslam said.
Haslam said anyone who gives at least $18.30 will also receive last year's challenge coin, which recognized the Year of the UNA Woman, while supplies last.
Donations can be provided by stopping by Rogers Hall and dropping off a check in person, by mailing a payment to UNA Box 5075, Florence, AL 35631-9934, or by giving online at una.edu/givingday
The university accepts Venmo, PayPal and Apple Pay, and any gift is tax deductible.
