FLORENCE — University of North Alabama officials estimate at least 200 students will remain housed on campus after the checkout process concludes.
The university is continuing instruction online for the remainder of the semester as part of the Centers for Disease Control social distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students in UNA housing were notified last week that they had to start to check out of housing beginning last weekend.
The final day for this round of checkouts concludes at 6 p.m. today, UNA spokeswoman Michelle Eubanks said.
However, the process will resume Sunday, since UNA officially is on spring break and the university anticipates some students who have been away will return, Eubanks said.
Along with students who live in the United States, UNA has international students and there are international flight restrictions due to the virus outbreak.
"These numbers are tentative, but when all is said and done we will have 200 to 250 students remaining on campus," she said, adding they "will be housed in a manner consistent with recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health."
That means essential requirements such as housing, food options and medical needs will be met.
"All the services they had when all of the other students were on campus will be available, even if some may be in a modified form," Eubanks said.
UNA officials are advising the students who remain to adhere to recommendations from health officials.
"It's vitally important to their health and well-being, and we take that seriously," Eubanks said.
President Ken Kitts sent a letter to international students last week, stating they are "welcome to stay in UNA residence halls, and meals will continue to be available — including during the week of spring break."
"We are here to serve you and assist you in making well-informed and well-balanced decisions," the letter states. "We understand and will respect your decision either to remain on campus and exercise social distancing as recommended by pandemic experts, or to return home early."
He wrote that as a university president and a parent, he understands their concerns and the concerns of their family.
"My colleagues and I will stand by you, and together we will overcome this challenge," Kitts wrote.
