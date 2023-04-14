centerpiece UNA students enjoy free haircuts By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Katelyn Daniel, background, and Jesselin Unger pose for a selfie following Unger’s free haircut on Thursday at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Instructor Lindsey Hughes, left, observes as students work to deliver free haircuts Thursday at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Bree Lyn, right, gives a free haircut to Sarah Camp on Thursday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Becky Skipinski, left, and Preslie Harp prepare their equipment before giving free haircuts Thursday at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — The timing could not have been better for Jesselin Unger."I have a wedding to go to this weekend," the University of North Alabama student said Thursday while getting a haircut during a new event called Tame the Mane on campus.Unger said she also was getting ready a make a speech for a class in the afternoon and liked the added confidence a fresh haircut provides."I skipped history class for this, but it's a hair emergency," she said.Afterward, she checked out the results. She said it was a major improvement."The last place I went made me look like an anime character," she said.Sheena Burgreen, executive director for UNA Health and Well-Being, said the idea for Tame the Mane came from the Healthy Lion Council.The council is comprised of students, and its aim is to promote health and wellness for students through self-care events, programs and services."This was a student's idea," Burgreen said.She said they reached out to Lindsey Hughes, owner of Meraki Academy of Cosmetology, who brought 10 of her students over from the Sheffield academy to give free haircuts."I was very excited just to be able to give back to the community," Hughes said.She hopes this becomes an annual event and grows to where she can bring more students.The service means a lot monetarily to students. Hughes said a haircut can cost between $30 to $40.The event also was a source of convenience for students, who only had to walk to a room on the second floor of the Guillot University Center, grab a seat and tell the stylist what they wanted."We're going really short," Sarah Camp said, as the stylist began working on her hair, which had been dyed blue on the ends.Camp said she wanted the change."I'm ready to let the blue go and not have all those chemicals in my hair," she said.Ariel Martin was relieved to finally be able to have a chance to pay attention to her hair."I have been needing a haircut for over a year but I'm in nursing school here so I haven't had time to go to the salon," she said.Martin said she is glad UNA provided this opportunity."I think it's a great idea, especially for international students who may not have a place to go," she said. 