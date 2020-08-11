FLORENCE — For some five months, a walk through the University of North Alabama campus has been a lonely experience, but that is changing this week.
For the first time since March, students are starting to fill the campus.
Residence hall move-in days are this week and, aside from everyone wearing masks and additional steps being taken to limit any chances of COVID-19 exposure, things appear to be going smoothly.
"We've had a good experience so far," freshman Mallory Cotner said Monday as she filled a bin with supplies from home. "Everything's been well organized."
Cotner said she has been following the guidelines UNA issued, which include each student checking their temperatures, and running down a list of symptoms and possible exposure daily for two weeks before coming to campus.
"It's different, but it's good," she said. "We're making the best of it."
UNA cut in-person classes during the spring semester and changed all instruction to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer terms also were virtual.
Students have the option of returning to campus or going virtually for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 19.
Residence hall check-in started Sunday and continues through Saturday.
Kathryn Sanford said she was just glad to be on campus and experience college life.
"I definitely didn't think it was going to happen, but with UNA taking the proper precautions we are able to," Sanford said. "I'm excited just to get started."
Her mother, Anna Sanford, said she wants her daughter to get the true college experience, including living on campus, so she is glad the university put together a plan to make it happen.
"It's exciting," she said. "We're from Florence, but it feels like we're away from Florence to have that experience."
Freshman Lillie Reid said the college experience can be intimidating.
"It's a lot," Reid said, while moving in, "a little overwhelming."
Shelain Collier watched as her son, Tanner Collier, and husband, Twyman Collier, lugged items into a residence hall. A UNA alumnus and former Lionette, she said it feels good to see her son attend UNA. She believes things will work out despite the pandemic.
"We've just got to go with it and be patient with it," she said. "It's a work in progress, and we're all in it together."
Michelle Eubanks, director of Communications and Marketing, said UNA has signage throughout campus reminding students to practice safety amid the pandemic. University officials will be consistent in reminding students to wear masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands, she said.
"We emphasize those things for having a safe and successful fall semester," Eubanks said. "Those practices are in place to keep the campus and the greater Shoals community safe.
"What we're really excited about is that students are so ready to be back. The move-in experience is critical to that. It sets the tone for the students."
