FLORENCE — University of North Alabama officials are making plans to bring students back to campus this fall.
The university plans to phase in activity on campus, which has been virtually vacant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Ken Kitts said they will use a systematic approach that begins with employees returning to campus throughout this month. However, he stressed that will be done with adherence to guidelines such as social distancing.
"After weeks of monitoring the situation through frequent advisory team meetings, as well as closely following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health, our plan to allow residential students to return and for the resumption of on-campus instruction is meticulous and thorough," Kitts said.
"We have been fortunate in the Shoals that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and rates of infection have been low. This, along with a leveling of confirmed cases and great work by our faculty and staff, gives us confidence as we look forward to welcoming our students back to campus."
The university shifted to online/remote instructions on March 15, and on March 30 faculty and staff started working remotely, and the university closed the campus to visitors at night.
Spring 2020 commencement would have been this weekend but the coronavirus forced its cancellation. UNA invites spring graduates to participate in the Summer 2020 commencement exercises, which are July 31 and Aug. 1.
"We have taken — and will continue to take — the precautions necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of or students, faculty and staff," Kitts said. "We have also created the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, the mission of which is to continue to address safety and health concerns as the university takes these steps to reopen and prepares for our students' return for the upcoming academic year."
Summer terms will be online, and university officials said that does not appear to have a negative impact on enrollment, which is up 15% compared to Summer 2019.
UNA traditionally hosts Summer Orientation, Advisement, and Registration (SOAR) sessions on campus during the summer for new students who are coming in for the fall semester.
Those sessions will take place but will be done virtually this year, officials said.
