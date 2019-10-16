ST. FLORIAN — The majestic Buffler House provides a head-turning site for motorists entering the town northbound on Lauderdale 47.
The scenes inside the town-owned and renovated home display beautiful rooms and even some period furniture.
But something else about the home recently has caught the eyes of Mayor Matthew Connolly, and University of North Alabama students and professors.
The attic has created interest due to the items that had been stored by the family since Frank and Julia Buffler built the house in 1931.
So town officials contacted the UNA History Department to see if there is interest in having items from the attic donated to the department. Soon about a half-dozen graduate students from the department were in the attic and happily going through items.
"They were tickled to have it," Connolly said of the material. "They never get to go through what for them is like untouched treasure. We thought they would leave with about three boxes of stuff, and they left with three truckloads."
He said UNA officials told him the students will place the items in chronological order and go through them.
First, however, the materials are being frozen. Silverfish have been found among some items. The university wants to be certain those and any mites are killed before mixing the items with other historical materials.
"You come across silverfish in some of them, just ruining them," Connolly said. "It's all just sitting there. That's why we want to get UNA involved."
The materials offer a smorgasbord for history buffs. Among things that remain: a marriage certificate from 1858 with the names Charleston and Lucy Douglas visible; a 1925 Sears and Roebuck catalog; antique dishes; Hershey's sugar sacks and other burlap sacks that held cotton and other materials; a cotton ginner's ledgers; a 1944 "Progressive Farmer" magazine featuring an article titled "Fruit Cellars vs. Bomb Shelters"; school books; a prayer book from St. Bernard College; a signal corps medal; polio braces; various parts from early model automobiles; and receipts from cotton bales.
"During the Depression they saved everything," Connolly said.
The students also discovered a 1935 literature book from Deshler High School. Connolly said Judith Buffler was a teacher at Deshler, so that likely is the reason it ended up in the attic.
The town gave the book to the high school as a keepsake.
"The book said that if someone finds it, return it back to the school, so I did," Connolly quipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.