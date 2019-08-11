The University of North Alabama held its summer commencement on Saturday, in Flowers Hall. The speaker for the event is Dr. Peggy Bergeron, an assistant professor of nursing as well as the 2019 Eleanor Gaunder/Phi Kappa Phi Teaching Excellence Award recipient.
“The addition of a summer commencement ceremony is a testament to UNA’s growth, health, and vibrancy,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost.
Bergeron began teaching at UNA in the fall of 2007 as a nurse in University Health Services. She received her Master of Science in Nursing, Teaching Track, from UNA in 2010. In 2012, she joined the College of Nursing faculty and soon began work on a doctoral degree.
She received her Ph.D. from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2017.
