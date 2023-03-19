centerpiece spotlight UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Mar 19, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Freshman Colton Shaffer of Summertown, Tennessee, does laundry inside Mattielou Hall on Friday at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now From left, Aden Lewis, Nathan Ogletree and Kevin Mollineaux play pool inside Mattielou Hall on Friday at the the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] FLORENCE — University of North Alabama housing will increase by 2% and dining by 2.7% for the 2023-04 academic year.UNA's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a recommendation for a new set of costs for university housing and on-campus meal plans during its Friday meeting."This is far less than the rate of inflation," said Trustee Marty Abroms, chairman of the Finance, Facilities and Personnel Committee that recommended the raises to the full board.The new meal plan still provides an option between only paying for Dining Dollars and paying for the full plan, which includes Dining Dollars.Dining Dollars pays for on-campus dining outside of the cafeteria, such as Chick-Fil-A, Panda Express, Moe's Southwest Grill and Starbucks.The meal plans are designed around block plans that range from 50 meals to 200 meals per semester. There also is an unlimited meal plan for $2,150.A 50-meal plan with only Dining Dollars is $100, but is $540 for the full plan, which includes the Dining Dollars and cafeteria.The 150, 175 and 200-meal plans are $1,775 and offer three options of Dining Dollars totaling $250, $375 or $500 of that $1,775 portion.There also is an 85-block plan that costs $950 that includes $200 in Dining Dollars."Which plan you pick will dictate how much you spend per meal," said Evan Thornton, vice president for Business and Financial Affairs.Hosing rates vary according to the residence hall or apartment the student selects and whether the student wants a single, double or triple room or quad occupancy.Rice Hall is the least expensive. Double occupancy is $1,800 and single occupancy is $2,340. A triple room is $1,530.The costliest residence halls are Appleby East and West, Covington and Hawthorne halls, which are $2,020 for quad occupancy, $3,245 for double rooms and $3,890 for single rooms.Twin Oaks Apartments is $2,200 for quad occupancy and Lion's Gate is $2,325 for double occupancy.Freshmen are required to live on campus and use a dining option unless they apply for and qualify for an exemption. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 