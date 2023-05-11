Juniors Christa Terry, left, and Kelley Peters troubleshoot removing the base of a lamp before placing it into a vehicle Wednesday while moving out of one of the student dorms at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Juniors Christa Terry, left, and Kelley Peters troubleshoot removing the base of a lamp before placing it into a vehicle Wednesday while moving out of one of the student dorms at the University of North Alabama. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — The two large yellow carts stubbornly made their way up an incline toward the awaiting truck of Miranda Nabors' parents.
For the University of North Alabama senior and her parents, Wednesday was the next-to-last time they had to pack her belongings and bring them home for the summer. She returns in the fall and graduates in December.
Jerry and Karen Nabors made the trip from Gurley to campus on the final day for students to move from their residence halls. Karen Nabors said the load that included a mini-fridge and two carts full of stuff could have been worse.
"This is her second trip," she said. "She packed some stuff after classes and brought them home."
Overall, move-out day was much lower key on campus than the annual move-in days are in August. Miranda Nabors offered advice for anyone who will move into a UNA residence hall for the first time when the school year starts up in the fall.
"Contact your roommate ahead of time," she said. "That way you don't have multiples of the same thing."
Her mother chimed in: "And prepare to go to Walmart." She said no matter how prepared you think you are, there always is something you need.
"The first time we ever moved her into a dorm we were here for probably five hours," she said.
Having just completed their junior years, Christa Terry and Kelley Peters readily provided advice for anyone who plans to live in a residence hall.
"Get the essentials but don't overpack," Terry said.
Peters recalls trying to find space for everything her freshman year.
"I definitely brought way too much and then regretted it," she said.
As siblings Zack West, a senior, and Zoe West, a junior, helped each other move from their rooms, it was obvious they had a well-organized system they had developed over the years.
Zack West said his advice to someone moving into a residence hall is to give a lot of thought to the layout.
"Use the space that you have wisely," he said. "I loft my bed because it gives me more space."
Miranda Nabors added there also is a very important thing to remember about move-in day, especially for freshmen.
"Give your parents a little time to say goodbye," she said. "Don't run off immediately."
