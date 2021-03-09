F210115 UNA NUSRING VACCINE
Buy Now

The University of North Alabama announced it will offer a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week and in April for its employees and the community who meet the 1b phase of the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's University Health Services will offer Moderna vaccine clinics next week and in April for UNA employees and the community who meet the 1b phase of the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.