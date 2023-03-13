FLORENCE — The annual Light the Fountain event is Thursday, and the public is invited to take part in what has become a popular University of North Alabama event.
The ceremony for the lighting of Harrison Fountain is 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, whose district includes UNA, has been tapped to light the fountain at 7:30 p.m.
“Congressman Aderholt has worked tirelessly on behalf of the University, even before his district included the institution,” UNA President Ken Kitts said. “Welcoming him back to campus as a former student who now represents UNA at the federal level is an opportunity to share some of the traditions that make the University the special place that it is and continues to be for new generations of students.”
The event includes free T-shirts, food, a photo booth and music, said K.C. White, vice president of student affairs.
“The campus community and the broader Shoals community look forward to this annual event as the return of spring and warmer weather on campus,” White said. “The community gets to celebrate in this special event with us, and students enjoy a bit of a party on the plaza after the lighting has taken place. UNA is a beautiful place, and Light the Fountain celebrates this special time of year.”
