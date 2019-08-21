TUSCUMBIA — Longtime Tuscumbia attorney Billy Underwood pleaded guilty Tuesday to jury tampering in an agreement that means he will spend four months in the Colbert County Jail.
The plea came as Underwood's trial was set to begin.
Instead of the trial, Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha E. Williams called jurors into the courtroom to tell them the case had been settled.
Jury tampering is a Class B misdemeanor, said Bill Baxley, who along with William Hovater represents Underwood.
Underwood was facing a charge of bribery of a juror, which is a Class C felony, punishable by 1 to 10 years in prison.
The plea agreement calls for a six-months sentence with four months in the county jail and two months suspended, attorneys said.
Baxley said family considerations played into Underwood's decision.
"He did it because he has a 3-year-old daughter," he said. "He wants to get this behind him."
As part of the plea, Underwood agreed not to continue practicing law, Baxley said.
Underwood initially was represented by Brent Woodall, of Montgomery, and Hovater, of Tuscumbia, but Woodall dropped out early in the case.
Underwood's sentence begins in a week, Williams said.
Alabama Assistant Attorney General John L. Kachelman III, who was the lead prosecutor in the case, said his office's goal was met through the plea.
"Our goal was to make sure the message is heard by the community and by the state that attorneys cannot tamper with juries," Kachelman said. "Our system does not work when the sanctity of a jury is not preserved. That was the impetus behind the agreement."
Underwood, who had practiced law for 38 years, was indicted in January 2018 during a Colbert County grand jury session.
Williams heard the case, and attorneys with the attorney general's office prosecuted it because local judges and prosecutors recused themselves.
A 14-member jury was seated late Monday afternoon. Williams instructed them to return at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday for opening statements.
However, they remained in the jury's room Tuesday morning while prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed a plea in a separate room. Williams brought them out at approximately 10:30 a.m. and informed them of the plea.
The case was presented to a grand jury after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, authorities said. The Attorney General's Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to the grand jury. The bribery allegation was related to a civil case.
The indictment charged Underwood with "offering, conferring or agreeing to confer any pecuniary benefit upon a juror with the intent that the juror's vote, opinion, decision or other action as a juror will thereby be corruptly influenced in Colbert County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.