TUSCUMBIA — Opening statements are expected to begin this morning in the trial of longtime Tuscumbia attorney Billy Underwood, who is accused of attempting to bribe a juror.
Underwood, who has practiced law for 38 years, was indicted in January 2018 during a Colbert County grand jury session.
He turned himself in to authorities and was released on bail of $5,000.
Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha E. Williams is hearing the case because local judges recused themselves. She presided over a day of jury selection Monday.
A 14-member jury was seated in the afternoon. Williams dismissed them at approximately 4 p.m. with instructions to return at 8:45 a.m.
The trial is in Coblert Circuit Court Judge Kyle Brown's courtroom on the second floor of the Colbert County Courthouse.
According to officials with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office, the case was presented to a grand jury after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The Attorney General's Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to the grand jury.
The indictment charges Underwood with "offering, conferring or agreeing to confer any pecuniary benefit upon a juror with the intent that the juror's vote, opinion, decision or other action as a juror will thereby be corruptly influenced in Colbert County."
Underwood is being represented by Brent Woodall, of Montgomery, and William Hovater, of Tuscumbia. When Underwood was indicted, the attorneys released a statement saying Underwood was charged with attempting to bribe a prospective juror in a civil case.
The case, according to the statement, never went to the courthouse, and a jury never was empaneled.
"Mr. Hovater and I are proud to represent Mr. Underwood on a case that I am very surprised has been brought," Woodall said. "Mr. Underwood is alleged to have attempted to influence a juror in a case in which he was not an attorney in, nor would have received a fee."
