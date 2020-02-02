FLORENCE — The old streetcar had quite a regular journey in downtown Florence.
Linking Colbert and Lauderdale counties, the trolley would cross the Old Railroad Bridge into east Florence and make its way downtown, traveling along Court Street, Tuscaloosa Street, Poplar Street, Nellie Avenue and in front of what today is the University of North Alabama before heading back atop the bridge to Colbert County.
"It began in 1904," said Michael J. Pretes, a geography professor at the University of North Alabama.
He said an average of about 60 passengers rode each trolley for decades until it eventually shut down due to the competition of automobiles and buses.
A bit of that history recently unearthed itself along the Tuscaloosa Street portion of that journey, where a section of the tracks have resurfaced.
"That happens every so often," city historian Billy Warren said. "After a long time, when the pavement gets beaten up, those things will surface again. They did that a few years ago on the Nellie Avenue portion when it was all dug up. A lot of those tracks were removed at the time. Not all. You can see some of them faintly."
In fact, Warren received one of the spikes that held the tracks in place and donated it to the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library. He said Pretes has a great deal of knowledge about the old trolley system, and even has done presentations.
Pretes said he worked with then-UNA student Connor Martin in 2016 on a study about trolleys in the downtowns of other cities. He enjoys providing presentations about the trolley's history and their findings to various groups, such as local civic clubs and the Downtown Florence Alliance.
Pretes has even talked to those groups about the vision of the return of a trolley to Court Street. He said it could run from UNA to the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
"That's how the word got out, and our idea was to re-establish the historic trolley in downtown Florence," he said. "It would be rail based. People don't want to ride a glorified bus. They want a rail. Somehow being on rail is a world of difference.
"I'm not sure what condition the tracks that pop up occasionally are in, and whether they could be restored, or if it would be best to put down new ones. That would be up to engineers."
He said the study included cities such as Astoria, Oregon; El Reno, Oklahoma; Savannah, Georgia; and Little Rock, Arkansas. Those cities have tracks that span anywhere from a half-mile to a few miles.
Pretes also has studied the historic New Orleans trolley system that remains in place.
"El Reno has one trolley car and it's associated with a nonprofit museum, so they charge a bit and you ask the driver to take you on a tour," Pretes said. "It's powered by a Chevy big block engine, so you don't need electricity and any mechanic can repair it."
Pretes recommends using a gas-powered system for that reason.
He also suggests no fare be charged because that would be too much of a hassle for the driver and passenger.
"It's worked for other communities and could work for Florence," Pretes said. "You use single tracks and it would go back and forth. You'd sell advertising on the inside. I'd hesitate to have it on the outside because that doesn't look nice."
He added that this would require a great deal of public input due to the numerous questions to be resolved, including how much it would cost to purchase a trolley, lay out or restore tracks and operate it.
There also would be the matter of whether to make Court Street two lanes since the tracks would go through the middle lanes, or have traffic in the middle lanes share those lanes with the trolley.
"At the bare minimum, it could be a weekend thing that could draw people downtown," he said, adding that it also could serve as a means of transportation for UNA students so they wouldn't have to drive after a weekend night on the town.
Warren admits the idea is intriguing, but agrees that a lot of questions would need to be answered first.
"It's a great idea, but it would also mean digging up Court Street," he said.
