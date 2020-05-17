The latest figures indicate unemployment claims in the Shoals remain well above normal levels but appear to be leveling off.
The figures, which reflect the week ending May 9, show there were 337 claims filed in Lauderdale County and 247 in Colbert County during that time, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
Statewide, 26,666 claims were filed, according to the labor department, as layoffs and closings due caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact the economy.
Lauderdale County had 400 claims and Colbert had 245 claims during the week ending May 2, according to the figures. However, the week before that, Lauderdale had 1,294 claims and Colbert had 774.
The highest numbers thus far during the pandemic occurred during the week ending April 4, when 2,229 claims were filed in Lauderdale County and 1,451 in Colbert County, according to labor department data.
Numbers were small before the shutdowns, with 33 in Lauderdale and 17 in Colbert during the week ending March 14.
Statewide, claims peaked during the week ending April 4, when 106,739 claims were filed, according to the data.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said he hopes those numbers continue a downward trend as businesses continue to reopen.
"It's been good to get a lot of people back to work with things opening up," Holt said. "We can't go back and recover April but from this point forward, we can start growing again."
The latest statewide claims include more than 5,200 from the manufacturing sector and some 2,500 from the accommodation and food services industry, according to the labor department.
More than 470,000 people applied for job loss benefits starting in April.
