MONTGOMERY — The Shoals unemployment rate reached another landmark in April, dropping below 2% for what may be the first time on record or at least since 1990 when records were kept.
The April rate was 1.9%, according to figures released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor. That is down from 2% in March and 2.1% in April 2022.
The labor department compiles the numbers in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The bureau keeps a monthly online database that dates back to January 1990, and this is the first time the Shoals rate ever dropped below 2% in that span of 400 months.
The rate represents 1,252 unemployed members of the Shoals Civilian Labor Force. That is down from 1,334 in March and 1,432 in April 2022.
There were 65,640 employed members of the labor force in April, which was up from 65,289 in March and 65,323 in April 2022, according to the statistics.
The Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
Broken down by county, the April unemployment rate was 2% in Colbert and 1.8% in Lauderdale. Nearby, the rate was 2% in Franklin County.
The labor department also breaks down the numbers for select cities, including Florence, where the April rate was 1.9%.
The Shoals rate is in a four-way tie for the eighth lowest among Alabama's 12 MSAs. Decatur and Huntsville are tied for the lowest at 1.4%, with Mobile's the highest at 2.1%.
Statewide, the April rate was 2.2% when seasonally adjusted and 1.7% when not seasonally adjusted.
Seasonal adjustment removes "influences of predictable seasonal patterns," according to the labor bureau. Weather, harvests, holidays and school schedules are among influences it mentions. MSA, county and city data are not seasonally adjusted.
