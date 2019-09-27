The Shoals unemployment rate appears to have reached a level that is lower than it has been in at least 30 years.
Preliminary August figures show the unemployment rate at 3.2 percent in the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations.
The Shoals MSA includes Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
The state Department of Industrial Relations issues the monthly reports in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The bureau maintains a monthly online database that dates back to January 1990. No monthly unemployment figure for the Shoals throughout that 344-month span has been as low as August's.
That streak may be longer, Florence Mayor Steve Holt said.
"I've seen unemployment records to 1988 and this is the lowest I've seen," Holt said. "It's an amazing level."
Chamber Marketing and Leadership Program Director Chelsea Kauchick said this comes at a time when the Shoals is poised for potential additional job opportunities through technology-based firms, as well as offshoot industries from the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in Huntsville.
"You can tell the figures are good, just by looking around in the Shoals area and seeing how many places are looking for workers," Kauchick said. "We've got plenty of opportunities. If you're looking for work, the Shoals is the place to be."
Holt said he is detecting a great deal of optimism in the local business community.
"There's a lot of business confidence and that's important, too," he said. "People tend to hire when they feel good about the economy."
The mayor added the numbers also are good in individual sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, retail and service industries.
The August 3.2 percent figure is down from July's 3.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The figure was 4.6 percent in August 2018.
The rate represents 2,153 people out of the 66,661 residents in the Shoals workforce who were seeking jobs that month, according to the bureau.
Workforce numbers are up with the 66,661 figure above the 66,365 number from July and 65,059 in August 2018, the statistics indicate.
Broken down by county, the August rate was 3.1 percent in Lauderdale and 3.5 percent in Colbert, the figures show.
