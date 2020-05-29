FLORENCE — The United Way of Northwest Alabama is poised to offer financial help to the area's nonprofit agencies distressed by COVID-19, and the deadline for application is June 5 at noon.
In March, the United Way of Northwest Alabama began raising funds through its COVID-19 Emergency Fund, having anticipated needs for those who would be affected.
Thus far, the United Way has raised $43,000 for the fund with $5,000 used to provide assistance to area food pantries by providing credits to applicants' accounts at the Northwest Alabama Food Bank.
The application process is in its first round of funding. Agencies must submit their 501c3 letter and their 990. Grants will be awarded up to $2,500 per organization.
Agencies are not required to be current United Way partners, but must be operational and providing services in some capacity in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale or Marion counties.
Jennifer McNulty, CEO of United Way of Northwest Alabama, said most nonprofit agencies have "worked quietly through it (pandemic) without complaint, serving those in our communities who need the most help and now they need our help."
She said the fundraising will continue.
United Way Chief Operating Officer Kerry Del Pizzo said community needs will continue to be assessed. The importance of funding other nonprofit agencies is, in part, due to many agencies being forced to cancel their fundraising events.
"We need to determine exactly how those lost funds are going to ultimately impact our area," Del Pizzo said.
Application information is available by contacting Del Pizzo at 256-764-5892, or by sending an email to kerry@uwshoals.org.
