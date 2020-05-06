FLORENCE — United Way of Northwest Alabama officials say they're extending this year's campaign through May 15.
The campaign was slated to end April 30, but a significant increase in giving since last month has brought the campaign to 81 % of its goal, according to Director Jennifer McNulty.
While the capital goal is $1 million, the in-house goal is $850,000, the amount, she says that is needed to fund partner agencies at the same level it has in the past.
According to McNulty, the campaign is $161,000 short of its goal.
"We're extending the campaign in one final push to get as close to our goal as possible," she said.
