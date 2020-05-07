FLORENCE — United Way of Northwest Alabama's annual campaign has been extended until May 15, the result of some last-minute giving that has breathed new life into the effort.
The campaign began last fall with a goal of $1 million. In March, with less than six weeks remaining, the fund stood at about 40% of that goal, although significant pledges had been made.
Several of those came through prior to the campaign's original ending date of April 30.
Director Jennifer McNulty said the late collections have pushed the campaign withing reach of the less-aggressive office goal of $850,000.
That in-house goal is the amount needed to fund partner agencies at the same level as a year ago.
The fund is currently at 81% of the $850,000, having raised $688,389 so far.
"We extended our campaign until May 15 to try to do a final push to get as close to our goal as possible," McNulty said. "It's our last Hail Mary."
She said funds raised through this year's campaign fund vital programs and services that improve the health, education and financial stability of Northwest Alabamians in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale and Marion counties.
Campaign Chairman Terry Wicker said the area is facing more urgent needs than ever, "particularly as we face the immediate needs and future fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic."
"These much-needed programs can only continue with the support of the community," he said.
Donations can be made online at uwnwal.org, or by mailing checks to United Way of Northwest Alabama, P.O. Box 1228 Florence, AL 35630.
