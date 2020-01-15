FLORENCE — United Way of Northwest Alabama is giving away more than 100 coats Thursday on a first come, first serve basis.
The coats have been donated to the United Way and are in various sizes and conditions for both children and adults. Some are new, with tags.
The giveaway will take place at 116 E. Mobile Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a one coat per person limit but not all family members need to be present.
Community Impact Director Kerry Del Pizzo said the United Way received a large donation of coats and the decision was made to distribute them during National Poverty in America Awareness Month.
Employees at Billy Reid have assisted in the setup of the giveaway. Coat recipients will be offered a pleasant shopping experience, according to organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.