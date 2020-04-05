FLORENCE — There is less than one month to go with the United Way's annual fundraising campaign, and while it is more than $550,000 short of the $1 million goal, the organization has launched another campaign to meet more pressing needs from the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the United Way of Northwest Alabama established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund with a goal of raising $10,000. Officials said the fund is designed to meet existing and future needs as the pandemic lingers.
Chief Executive Officer Jennifer McNulty said the United Way's 211 Information and Referral system's call volume has increased 300% from residents feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.
"We're working diligently to try and minimize the number of people (who need) help," she said.
McNulty said the organization's annual campaign, with a $1 million goal the past five years, has hit an all-time low this year.
To date, the 2019-2020 campaign is at $440,988, and anticipates $120,000 in recent commitments. If those commitments come through, it still leaves the annual campaign with a deficit of more than $439,000.
McNulty said there's an internal goal of $850,000 that's established based on the previous two years' campaigns. She said the hope for this year was to maintain that level so as not to have to make cuts to nonprofit grantee organizations that benefit from the annual campaign.
Even so, with what has been raised added to what has been committed, the campaign would still be short more than $200,000.
She said about 50% of the annual campaign is reliant on workplace giving. The rest is leadership giving and individual donors.
"We're certainly expecting a big loss from those workplace pledges as we're no longer doing workplace campaigning and are looking now to leadership and individuals to help us toward our goal," she said.
At the same time, the agency is asking the community to give to the COVID-19 fund to help target areas of concern such as assistance with rent and utilities, assistance for basic human needs and services including hygiene and other care products, assistance for food, support for distressed nonprofit agencies and other target areas as assessed.
McNulty said the fund has currently raised about $3,900. The $10,000 goal will be reached before the money will be released to the public.
Kerry Del Pizzo, chief operating officer, said recipients will undergo a screening process to ensure need and eliminate chances for misuse.
"One of the biggest things we're seeing as more people self quarantine is the need for more food deliveries," she said. "We'll see a huge surge in people needing food. Right now, we're dealing mostly with those needing rent and utilities help, but we're preparing for next week with getting more food to people."
The help system utilizes the 211 system to connect those in need with assistance.
Del Pizzo said depending on the fund's success, officials hope to expand it to help nonprofit organizations that aren't getting as much relief as needed during this crisis.
The needs, already, are numerous.
"I'm looking for masks, particularly trying to get the N-95's here for workers who are continuing to go into other places," she said. "We're also thinking people may need gas cards. We're just really leaving it open to make sure we can fund those innovative, much needed areas."
The United Way is also seeking corporate matching gifts for the fund.
Contributions to the Northwest Alabama COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made directly on the website at uwnwal.org or by texting COVID19HELP to 44321.
Checks may be mailed to United Way of Northwest Alabama, Attn. COVID Emergency Fund, P.O. Box 1228, Florence, AL 35631.
