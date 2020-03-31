FLORENCE — In order for the United Way of Northwest Alabama to offer help in meeting needs during the coronavirus pandemic, it must receive help.
The agency has established the Northwest Alabama COVID-19 Emergency Fund for providing for such needs as assistance with rent and utilities, food and hygiene, and self-care products.
There will be a screening process, and those in need of help should call the 211 Information and Referral line.
The community is asked to contribute to the fund through its Facebook fundraiser, by giving directly on the website at uwnwal.org or texting COVID19HELP to 44321.
