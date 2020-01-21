FLORENCE — The Rev. John Carter made many memorable comments during Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast.
But the words Carter most wanted those in the crowd that packed the Marriott Shoals Conference Center to be impacted by were those from people sitting next to them.
"Look at your neighbor next to you and ask, 'Neighbor, what are you doing for other people?'" said Carter, pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Hernando, Mississippi, and keynote speaker at the event.
That request came at the conclusion of a speech during which he emphasized the importance of making a difference. He stressed the word "unity" in the term unity breakfast, saying each person needs to make progress in their lives, not just for themselves but for humanity.
"If you aren't making progress, it's not just a personal issue," Carter said. "This is something that's going to affect all lives connected to you. We accomplish great things if we live to work together. We'll never get to our promised place of hope without unity."
He also challenged those in the crowd to share their story of what they have gone through and learned in life.
"There's a lot of people connected to us who would be so much better if we told them our story," Carter said. "Somebody could be helped if you only open your mouth and tell what you've been through."
Likewise, he asked the crowd to ask others for their story.
"If you can't be effective as a follower, you can't be effective as a leader," Carter said.
He also emphasized the importance of a life of service.
"You've got to serve people, despite what you don't like about them," Carter said, backing up those comments with a King quote: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that."
"We're talking about unity, right?" Carter pointed out. "Dr. King said everybody can be great because everybody can serve."
This was the 29th year for the event, sponsored by the Kappa Nu Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. Fraternity member Larry Softley kicked off the breakfast by recognizing the impact King continues to make long after his 1968 assassination.
"His life did not end then," Softley said. "It continues in the hearts of all of us. But we know there's still a lot to do."
The breakfast was among numerous events throughout the day in recognition of King.
At the University of North Alabama, the Office of Student Engagement partnered with Numana Inc. for a Day of Service that included volunteers packaging more than 30,000 meals for local pantries. That was followed by the MLK Unity Luncheon and March that started at the Guillot University Center atrium.
In Russellville, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Day Commemorative March was followed by a program at the A.W. Todd Centre.
