Thus far, this winter has felt more like spring, but the area is in for a cold dose of reality, forecasters said.
Today's high will be in the upper 50s, although it will feel colder because rain chances are 90 percent and winds will be at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight's low will be 30 degrees, marking the first time the temperature has reached below the freezing mark since Jan. 8, according to weather service data.
Sunday's high will be in the mid-40s, and the reading will plunge to around 21 degrees Sunday night, according to the data.
On Monday, the high barely reaches above freezing, topping out in the mid-30s, and the low will be near 20 degrees.
Tuesday's high will struggle to hit 40, and the low Tuesday night will be in the mid-20s.
Things will warm up somewhat later in the week with Wednesday's high in the upper 40s and Thursday's in the low 50s.
The good news is after today's rainfall, no rain is in the forecast through Thursday.
Still, the readings are a major shift from what we have experienced this month. Friday was the first time since Jan. 7 that the high temperature did not reach into the 60s or 70s.
In fact, the average temperature has been above average every day since the official start of winter on Dec. 21, according to the weather service.
The normal high for this time of year is 51 degrees with a normal low of 31.
