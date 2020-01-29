FLORENCE — Three local environmental events are coming up, including a documentary film festival, a fundraiser for a Tennessee River activist organization, and the launch of a local Sierra Club chapter.
"These are excellent opportunities to become more informed and get involved in important causes," said Nancy Muse, a local environmental activist.
The first event, "Southern Exposure," is Thursday at the University of North Alabama Communications Building.
The free event features a series of short documentaries designed to raise awareness of Alabama's natural resources and environmental issues, Muse said.
It starts with refreshments at 5:15 p.m. with the documentaries beginning at 6 p.m. in Room 131 of the Communications Building, 602 N. Pine St.
On Feb. 6, Singin' River Brewing Co. will be the location for a Tennessee Riverkeeper silent auction fundraiser. The event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the taproom. It features Mitch Mann, Janet and Will McFarlane and the Charlie Rose Trio.
Funds from the auction go to Riverkeeper, which is a nonprofit group that focuses on protecting Tennessee and Cumberland River watersheds, organizers said.
Singin' River is at 526 E. College St.
On Feb. 13, an organizational meeting of the Shoals Sierra Club chapter starts at 5 p.m. at the Florence Indian Mound Museum. The event lasts until 7:30 p.m.
During the event the film "From the Ashes" will air. The documentary focuses on the use of coal as a power source and its repercussions.
The organizational meeting also features discussions by environmentalists Casey Jones and Joy Travis, Muse said.
